Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 13 Face ID tech that works with masks

The new Face ID array is thought to be designed with face masks in mind, allowing users to unlock their iPhones even when they are wearing a mask. That's a huge deal in an ever-changing COVID-19 situation, and it's thought that the technology is set for its debut in iPhone 13.

According to a Front Page Tech report, Apple is testing the new iPhone 13 Face ID array via attachments that connect to existing iPhone 12 hardware. The move is thought to prevent the need to give real iPhone 13 handsets to people, allowing for a wider testbed.

Apple is reportedly testing new Face ID technology that works with face masks and "foggy glasses." What's more, the technology appears to be the same Face ID configuration that will be part of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup.

Internally, for testing purposes only, Apple has developed a prototype case that fits around iPhone 12 that they are using to test a new Face ID array. The case fits snug around the phone, with a very visible extra sensor array sitting above the device. This prototype case allows the iPhone 12 to bypass the regular Face ID array, in favor of using the new hardware within the case.

The report goes on to note that the dimensions of the Face ID array in the attachments appear to match the array that is expected to be part of the iPhone 13 lineup, redesigned notch and all.

From what we've seen, the Face ID array inside the prototype case is narrower than the array typically found inside the iPhone 12, with the camera of the prototype being on the left side. This allows us to further speculate that the array inside the prototype is that of the iPhone 13.

That's a point that appears to be backed up by leaker @Jioriku, although they also appear to suggest that a future software update could be needed for the feature to become available.

Gonna come out of retirement briefly to say that it's not modified hardware and it's the same as the one in the iPhone 13 series



Software updates can push this new feature to users of it's not ready by launch here soon 🤙 https://t.co/k01gy69wFs — McGuire Wood 🪐 (@Jioriku) August 25, 2021

Images shared by Front Page Tech show renders of what the iPhone 12 attachments look liken and it's clear the array is indeed smaller than that of the iPhone 12 models.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone lineup within the next few weeks and some form of face mask-defeating Face ID could be a real crowd-pleaser — even if a future software update is required to enable it. It's no exaggeration that such a move would make it the best iPhone feature of the year for many people.