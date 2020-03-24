A rare original Apple Computer Inc. retail sign has just gone up for auction starting at $20,000.

As listed by Nate D Sanders:

Original Apple Computer Inc. sign, circa 1978, displaying the famous rainbow apple logo. Large sign measuring over 4' x 5' is one of the earliest Apple retail signs, displayed by an authorized reseller who learned about Apple by attending a computer conference in 1976. Acrylic sign in metal frame measures 48.5'' x 60.5''. A few surface marks, and some yellowing to background, but rainbow colors remain bright. Overall very good condition.

As mentioned, this sign is not from an actual Apple store, but rather an authorized reseller, it's acrylic set in a metal frame and is described in "Overall very good condition".

There are currently no bids on the item at the time of writing, but the minimum bid on this item is $20,000, and bidding will continue for the next two-and-a-half days.

Recently, an ultra-rare Apple-1 computer sold at auction for over $450,000. Whilst that's not the most expensive Apple-1 auction ever ($900,000), its still more than the price of 8 Mac Pro Computers, an astonishing figure. That particular lot came fully working with an Apple Cassette Interface, terminal keyboard kit, a period monitor complete with wooden display case, power supply, TV modulator and copies of the operation manual. It was thought to be one of only 200 computers made by Steve Wozniak, and one of only 175 that were ever sold. It was also featured on History Channel's Pawn Stars.