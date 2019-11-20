What you need to know
- The festive site has lots of images and links.
- Unfortunately, it doesn't offer discounts on any of its products.
- Apple typically offers limited discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
With just over a week to go before Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season, Apple has posted its gift guide for 2019. The guide, like in past years, doesn't offer special promotions or discounts. However, it does provide a one-stop shop to order great gifts for everyone on your list.
Featuring a colorful mix of images highlighting the company's most popular products, the Apple gift guide features links to iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and HomePod. Additionally, you'll find information on App Store Gift Card, AirPods, and the company's engraving service. There's also links for the Apple Card and Apple TV.
Apple usually offers limited discounts on select products on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are on November 29 and December 2, respectively, this year. Whatever the discounts, they should appear on the online gift guide at the appropriate times.
Cupertino has lots of new products to highlight for 2019 as the year enters its final few weeks. Newbies include the iPhone 11 series, Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, new Macs and iPads, and much more.
You can check out the holiday gift guide via the Apple website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
