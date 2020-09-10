In a tweet sent out from Fortnite's Status account on Twitter, the company has announced that Apple has reversed course on removing Sign in with Apple support for the Fortnite app on iOS. According to Fortnite, Apple has "provided an indefinite extension" for the feature, so players should be able to keep signing in to the app with their Apple ID for the foreseeable future.

UPDATE: Apple previously stated they would terminate "Sign In with Apple" support for Epic Games accounts after Sept 11, 2020, but today provided an indefinite extension. We still recommend you prepare your accounts now for "Sign In with Apple" removal. https://t.co/T0Rq0tfrR7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 10, 2020

On September 9th, Epic said that Apple would be disabling 'Sign in with Apple' for Fortnite soon. In fact, the company said Apple may remove support for the feature as soon as September 11th.

Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Fortnite using "Sign In with Apple" as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used "Sign In with Apple", please make sure your email and password are up to date. https://t.co/T0Rq0tfrR7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 9, 2020

The company still recommends that iOS users who still have Fortnite installed should prepare for the feature to be removed from the app.