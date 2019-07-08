Apple has just updated the Texas Hold'em game on the App Store today. This is the original game that Apple first launched in 2006 for the iPod, before the card game made its way to the App Store for iOS. This update was apparently made to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the App Store, even though that was in 2018.

In this update, Apple has added some new characters to the lineup, as well as improved graphics, even more challenging gameplay, and more. Right now, there are a total of 24 characters to go up against, and you can challenge friends.