Apple has just updated the Texas Hold'em game on the App Store today. This is the original game that Apple first launched in 2006 for the iPod, before the card game made its way to the App Store for iOS. This update was apparently made to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the App Store, even though that was in 2018.
In this update, Apple has added some new characters to the lineup, as well as improved graphics, even more challenging gameplay, and more. Right now, there are a total of 24 characters to go up against, and you can challenge friends.
Apple highlights a bit of history behind Texas Hold'em in the original App Store listing:
Apple's Texas Hold'em is back! To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the App Store, we've brought back one of its first games, a popular classic. Originally created for iPod, then brought to iPhone, fans will love the polished redesign, featuring new characters, more challenging gameplay, and stunning graphics for the newest iPhone and iPod touch. Players will also love that it's free to play—for the very first time.
Here are all of the new features that Apple has highlighted in the update:
- Opponents bet, bluff, and have secret tells
- Winning advances you to the next location
- Includes 10 distinctive locations—including Las Vegas, Paris, and Macau
- Bring up in-game hints, tips, statistics, and player ratings
- Texas Hold'em is entirely free-to-play, works online or off
- Play against up to 8 friends with Wi-Fi multiplayer
- Rotate between immersive first-person and top-down gameplay
- Re-designed, re-rendered, and re-built to use high-resolution graphics that look stunning
- Designed for iOS 12 and later
You can download the updated Texas Hold'em from the App Store for free. It is 1.5GB in size and has no in-app purchases.
