The company confirmed the same rollout in Germany, noting that three-dimensional landmarks would include the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag building, the Berlin TV Tower, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and Neuschwanstein Castle.

Beginning today, users in Singapore can experience the new Apple Maps, with faster and more accurate navigation; comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, and shopping centres; and three-dimensional landmarks of locations like Gardens by the Bay and Tiong Bahru Market, making it easier and more enjoyable to plan any journey.

Eddy Cue, SVP of services, said that the company was excited to bring its maps to even more users, stating "Maps has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they're going."

The update not only brings new maps but also improved navigation with improved Siri guidance, and features such as sharing your ETA with family and friends. Also new is accident reporting, and with iOS 15 users in both locations can better navigate public transport using devices like iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.