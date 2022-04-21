What you need to know
- Apple Maps has been updated in two new locations.
- All-new maps are now available in both Singapore and Germany.
- It means users have more accurate navigation, better road views, 3D landmarks, and more.
Apple has today rolled out all-new maps to Germany and Singapore, the company announced.
The company stated:
Beginning today, users in Singapore can experience the new Apple Maps, with faster and more accurate navigation; comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, and shopping centres; and three-dimensional landmarks of locations like Gardens by the Bay and Tiong Bahru Market, making it easier and more enjoyable to plan any journey.
The company confirmed the same rollout in Germany, noting that three-dimensional landmarks would include the Brandenburg Gate, the Reichstag building, the Berlin TV Tower, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg and Neuschwanstein Castle.
Eddy Cue, SVP of services, said that the company was excited to bring its maps to even more users, stating "Maps has been rebuilt from the ground up, with better navigation, richer detail, more accurate information for places, and remarkable features that only Apple can deliver, like Look Around, Natural Language Guidance, and more. Now it is easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they're going."
The update not only brings new maps but also improved navigation with improved Siri guidance, and features such as sharing your ETA with family and friends. Also new is accident reporting, and with iOS 15 users in both locations can better navigate public transport using devices like iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Instagram to rank based on originality & improve product and people tagging
Instagram has announced changes to the way it ranks content as well as improvements to product and people tags that will open them up to more people than ever before.
Apple drops stunning new trailer for 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple has dropped another trailer for the hotly-anticipated 'Prehistoric Planet'.
Half of Apple's suppliers at risk in China COVID lockdown areas
New analysis reveals that half of Apple's top 200 suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai and could be at risk of disruption from COVID lockdowns.
Quickly charge your iPhone 12 with these fantastic USB-C wall adapters
The best iPhone 12 chargers will let you charge your iPhone super fast. If you plan on getting any of the newly-released iPhone 12 models, you'll want one of these chargers.