The Apple sandbox environment lets you test in-app purchases on devices using product information set up in App Store Connect. You can now test upgrades, downgrades, and cancellations for subscriptions, as well as reset the introductory offer eligibility for a test account from Settings on devices running iOS 14 or later. You can also test your app's response to interrupted purchases on devices running iOS 14 or later. And App Store Connect users with the Developer role can now create and manage sandbox tester accounts.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple shared the following details about the new features at WWDC.

Use the Apple sandbox environment to test your implementation of in-app purchases using the StoreKit framework on devices using real product information from App Store Connect. Your development-signed apps uses the sandbox environment when you sign in to App Store using a Sandbox Apple ID.

Developers can learn more through the following links: