Apple Maps has been updated in India to include its 'Nearby' feature.

As reported by The Mobile Indian:

Apple is finally adding new set of features to its Maps ecosystem in India. The company has rolled out Nearby service for iPhone users in the country, which allows them to search for restaurants, gas stations or bank ATMs in an area. To make this work, open Apple Maps on your iPhone and tap on the search bar to look for particular item from the drop down list.

Apple Maps is not well established in India, lagging behind with certain major features mostly due to the low adoption rate of iOS in the country. Turn-by-turn navigation was only added in 2019. Google Maps remains the preeminent mapping software in the country.

Apple has poured billions of dollars into its Apple Maps software worldwide, making vast improvements to mapping data across America and by revamping its privacy features. Completed at the beginning of the year, Eddie Cue commented on the revamp stating:

We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today. It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people's lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core.

It has also emerged that Apple plans to start surveying in Europe in advance of extending its improvements beyond U.S. shores.