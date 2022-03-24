What you need to know
- Apple is rolling out its new maps experience in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.
- The updates bring highly detailed 3D maps, enhanced navigation, and transit updates.
Apple Maps just got a lot better for three cities in Canada.
In a press release on the Apple Newsroom, the company has announced that it is bringing its "three-dimensional city view with rich detail, enhanced navigation, immersive walking directions, and more for Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver."
The Apple Maps city experience is now available in Canada, offering users rich three-dimensional details for Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The newly enhanced city experience — which expands on the new map that Apple spent years building from the ground up — includes enhanced navigation and amazing details for road markings, land cover, trees, elevation, and public transit routes; introduces a new windshield view for drivers and immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality; and much more.
Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, said that the latest release continues the company's work to build the "best, most accurate map of the world."
"We're excited for Apple Maps users to explore the beauty and culture of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in an incredibly detailed new way. Built with privacy at its core, this update is the continuation of our commitment to building the best, most accurate map of the world — with a beautifully designed experience and attention to detail that only Apple can deliver."
The new update brings the following features to Apple Maps across all three cities:
- Highly Detailed Maps
- Enhanced Navigation
- Transit Updates
- Walking Directions
- Curated Guides in Toronto
- Cycling Directions in Montreal
You can learn about all of the new updates on the press release.
