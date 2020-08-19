Apple has reportedly added turn-by-turn navigation support for Apple Maps in the UAE.

According to TechRadar:

Apple is slowly but surely rolling out more of its services in the UAE and the one that has finally launched is turn-by-turn directions for Apple Maps. While Apple Maps was available in the UAE to look for and find places, it did not offer turn-by-turn functionality until now. With the service now launched, turn-by-turn directions can be used in English and Arabic with support for driving as well as walking.

According to the report, Apple has also added new Indoor Maps for three locations:

Dubai International Airport

Festival City Mall

The Dubai Mall

The report says that these new features will become available for users over the next several days.

At WWDC, Apple announced some big changes to Apple Maps including turn-by-turn navigation for cyclists. From our roundup:

Apple has added turn-by-turn directions for cycling in iOS 14 Maps, and you can even customize the kind of directions that it gives you. For example, you can plan your route accordingly if you want bike lanes, paths, or bike-friendly roads, quiet or busy streets, certain elevation levels, stairs or no stairs, and more.

Other exciting features include route planning for electric vehicles, so you can calculate routes based on your vehicle's range and the location of charging stations so you're never left without juice!