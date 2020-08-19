What you need to know
- Apple has added turn-by-turn navigation to Maps in the UAE.
- It is available for both walking and driving.
- It supports English and Arabic.
Apple has reportedly added turn-by-turn navigation support for Apple Maps in the UAE.
Apple is slowly but surely rolling out more of its services in the UAE and the one that has finally launched is turn-by-turn directions for Apple Maps.
While Apple Maps was available in the UAE to look for and find places, it did not offer turn-by-turn functionality until now. With the service now launched, turn-by-turn directions can be used in English and Arabic with support for driving as well as walking.
According to the report, Apple has also added new Indoor Maps for three locations:
- Dubai International Airport
- Festival City Mall
- The Dubai Mall
The report says that these new features will become available for users over the next several days.
At WWDC, Apple announced some big changes to Apple Maps including turn-by-turn navigation for cyclists. From our roundup:
Apple has added turn-by-turn directions for cycling in iOS 14 Maps, and you can even customize the kind of directions that it gives you. For example, you can plan your route accordingly if you want bike lanes, paths, or bike-friendly roads, quiet or busy streets, certain elevation levels, stairs or no stairs, and more.
Other exciting features include route planning for electric vehicles, so you can calculate routes based on your vehicle's range and the location of charging stations so you're never left without juice!
Review: Taste new teas for a dollar with Dollar Tea Club Subscription Box
Subscription boxes can be a fun, though pricey, way to try new things. Enter Dollar Tea Club: they offer a variety of subscription boxes starting at just a buck.
Apple enlists lawyers from Samsung case to defend against Epic Games
Apple has enlisted the help of the lawyers from its second case against Samsung and dispute with Qualcomm as counsel in its legal fight with Epic Games. A judge has extended the amount of time Apple has to respond to a recent Epic motion.
Apple and Google's contact tracing tech is coming to another U.S. state
Pennsylvania has announced that it plans to launch a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's technology in September.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.