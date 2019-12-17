What you need to know Apple is reportedly looking at a new space in Pittsburgh.

The space is in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building in Oakland.

It's currently undergoing a $25 million renovation.

Apple has its eye on a new 90,000-square-foot office space in Pittsburgh, according to a new report. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (via Apple Insider) cites real estate sources when it says that Apple is discussing the property with developer Walnut Capital.

According to multiple real estate sources, the California technology giant — the maker of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers — is talking to Walnut Capital about taking up to 90,000 square feet of space in the Pittsburgh Athletic Association building on Fifth Avenue in Oakland, just across from the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning.

Apple currently has a space in the 3 Crossings development in the area, but either moving or opening an additional site in Oaland will see it return to an area that makes it ripe for plucking the best talent from the local Carnegie Mellon University campus. Those already working for Apple in Pittsburgh are to thank for the iWork apps, according to the report.