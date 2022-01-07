Apple's refreshed AirPods Pro high-end earbuds are expected to be announced in the second half of 2022. Now, a new report claims that Apple's suppliers are getting ready to produce the earbuds ready for sales to begin.

According to a new DigiTimes report, Apple's suppliers are getting ready to churn out the new AirPods Pro product ready for them to hit store shelves, although we still don't have a firm release window behind the second half of the year.

AirPods Pro are some of the best iPhone earbuds around right now but the next iteration is expected to bring yet more advanced features. At the top of the list is support for lossless audio, something that is currently impossible due to the bandwidth offered by Bluetooth. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that lossless support is coming while also pointing to a new Wireless Charging Case, too. That new case will reportedly feature a speaker for Find My support, allowing owners to have it emit an alert for easier spotting.