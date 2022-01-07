What you need to know
- Apple suppliers are reportedly readying themselves for the launch of refreshed AirPods Pro later this year.
- The new AirPods Pro are said to have support for lossless audio but it isn't yet clear how that will be achieved.
- A new Wireless Charging Case with a built-in speaker will support Find My for easier locating.
Apple's refreshed AirPods Pro high-end earbuds are expected to be announced in the second half of 2022. Now, a new report claims that Apple's suppliers are getting ready to produce the earbuds ready for sales to begin.
According to a new DigiTimes report, Apple's suppliers are getting ready to churn out the new AirPods Pro product ready for them to hit store shelves, although we still don't have a firm release window behind the second half of the year.
AirPods Pro are some of the best iPhone earbuds around right now but the next iteration is expected to bring yet more advanced features. At the top of the list is support for lossless audio, something that is currently impossible due to the bandwidth offered by Bluetooth. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently suggested that lossless support is coming while also pointing to a new Wireless Charging Case, too. That new case will reportedly feature a speaker for Find My support, allowing owners to have it emit an alert for easier spotting.
MacRumors had previously received an image that claimed to show a new AirPods Pro case with holes that would presumably be used for that aforementioned speaker. While it;s impossible to know whether the image is legit, it definitely ties in with Kuo's recent claims.
Twitter is testing letting people retweet and add a video reaction
Social network Twitter) is testing a change that allows people to retweet something and then adds their own video-based reaction.
Leaker: 'Too many compromises' for foldable iPhone, but work is ongoing
A folding iPhone feels like something that will surely happen eventually, but for now, one leaker says Apple believes there are "too many compromises" in play and is instead "playing the long game."
Review: Go the extra mile with Coros Vertix 2
Coros Vertix 2 is a great watch for runners and outdoor explorers alike. It boasts exceptional battery life and new, advanced features making it the perfect adventure watch.
You don't need AirPods to have AirPods — check out these copycats
AirPods and AirPods Pro are expensive and although the design was heavily questioned when they first came out, plently of other companies have started to make AirPods lookalikes. Here are the best fake AirPods you can buy right now.