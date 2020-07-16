Apple has announced that its newest retail store in China is opening today. Apple Sanlitun, which is replacing another store located on Taikoo Li's open square, is twice the size of the previous location.

Apple today will open the entirely new Apple Sanlitun, the next iteration of Apple's first store in China. Sitting adjacent to the previous location on Taikoo Li's open square in Sanlitun, the brand new store is twice the size of the original and introduces several firsts for Apple in China. It is also opening with the same comprehensive health and safety procedures currently in place across all Apple Store locations for employees and visitors, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing before entry and inside the store.

The new store brings a number of features enjoyed at many other Apple stores around the world, including the Forum, Viewing Gallery, and Boardroom.

The new store features many of Apple's latest retail design updates, including a Forum, Viewing Gallery, and Boardroom. The Forum will be the future home for Today at Apple, where the store will host some of Beijing's greatest artists, musicians, and creatives who will showcase and teach their process. The Viewing Gallery, situated within the grand upper level, offers a stunning vantage point for the lively outdoor square. Local businesses and entrepreneurs can get personal advice and guidance from the Apple team in the store's dedicated Boardroom. With more than double the space of the previous store dedicated to service and support, customers will have ample room to meet with a Genius or experience Today at Apple.

The store features an integrated solar array, a first for any of Apple's stores in China.