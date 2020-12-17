Apple's AirPods Max have received a ton of attention since they debuted last week and most of it has been positive. But there's one thing that everyone agrees on – the Smart Case that they come with is pretty bad. Everyone except Apple.

In an interview with Casa BRUTUS, Apple's VP of industrial design Evans Hankey, VP of product marketing Bob Borchers, and designer Eugene Whang spoke about the AirPods Max and that case, saying that it's all working as designed.