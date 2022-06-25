Apple says it covers out-of-state medical care following Roe v. Wade ruling

Apple has responded to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, stating the company supports its employees' rights to make their own decisions and confirming its current medical benefits support out-of-state travel.

Following the Supreme Court's 6-3 vote in favor of overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling the company issued the following statement:

"As we've said before, we support our employees' rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health. For more than a decade, Apple's comprehensive benefits have allowed our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state."

As the statement and report notes this is not a change in stance from the company, which told employees in September the same thing with regard to abortion law proceedings in Texas. All Apple employees both full and part-time receive full medical insurance both in the U.S. and abroad. It can also be extended to cover an employees' spouse and family.

Apple's SVP of Retail + People Deirdre O'Brien shared the statement on Instagram stating "our team's health and well-being is our highest priority."

On Friday Democrat lawmakers wrote to the FTC urging the body to investigate Apple over its decision to build harmful data tracking into its platform for the purposes of advertising. One specific concern raised stated that in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state prosecutors where abortion becomes illegal "will soon be able to obtain warrants for location information about anyone who has visited an abortion provider."

The four politicians slammed Apple for "transforming online advertising into an intense system of surveillance that incentivizes and facilitates the unrestrained collection and constant sale of Americans' personal data."

Apple is one of a number of high-profile companies who have stated they will cover out-of-state-travel in the wake of the decision. Others include Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, Disney, T-Mobile, and Airbnb.