Last week, Apple touted the fact that it's responsible for creating and supporting 2.4 million jobs in the U.S . Now, the company has released an update to say that it's "directly and indirectly" responsible for creating 325,000 jobs in South Korea, which is the home of Samsung.

Apple has been in the country for more than 20 years and is proud to have contributed to the economic growth of the land . Since we first launched the App Store in 2008, more than 200,000 relevant jobs have been created in South Korea alone . Domestic founders and developers have earned worldwide through the App Store revenues of 4.7 one trillion won just figure. Apple works with more than 200 partners across Korea. Our innovations and investments support more than 325,000 jobs. And this is just the beginning.

According to Apple, there are 500 Apple employees in South Korea; 125,000 jobs have been created by Apple partners; 200,000 jobs have been created in South Korea through the App Store ecosystem.

Apple's presence is significant in South Korea, where it competes with its local rival Samsung. Apple, of course, also relies on Samsung as a supplier of components for devices such as the iPhone.

You can see a full breakdown of how Apple reached that 325,000 figure on its website.

