Jane Horvath, Apple's Senior Director of Global Privacy, spoke during a CES panel yesterday and confirmed that Apple scans photos uploaded to iCloud to ensure that they don't contain anything illegal.

The Telegraph reports that Horvath specifically mentioned child abuse, saying that Apple is "utilising some technologies to help screen for child sexual abuse material."

Apple updated its privacy policy last year, but it isn't clear exactly when Apple started scanning images to ensure they are above board. It does have a web page specifically dedicated to child safety, too.