When Apple launched its new 6th generation iPad mini last week to much fanfare, some users began to notice an oddity with the way the display behaves when it is in portrait orientation.

As noticed by The Verge's Dieter Bohn and multiple users on Reddit, the new iPad mini exhibited the classic "jelly scrolling" issue when scrolling in portrait orientation. One side of the display would move at a slightly faster pace than the other side of the display.

An unfortunate (and potentially nauseating) jelly effect only present on the new iPad Mini 6. It's caused by a noticeable lag on the left side of the screen that delays and distorts content in that area no matter what you're using the device for, apps, web, videos, etc. are all affected. Uncertain if it can be fixed through a software update or if it's a permanent hardware fault.

Today, as reported by Ars Technica, Apple has responded to the reports, saying that they consider the issue "normal behavior" for LCD screens which the company uses in most of its iPad lineup.

In response to our inquiry, Apple has told us that the "jelly scroll" issue on the 6th-generation iPad mini is normal behavior for LCD screens. Because these screens do refresh line by line, there is a tiny delay between when the lines at the top of the screen and lines at the bottom are refreshed. This can cause uneven scrolling issues like the ones observed on the iPad.

While this is certainly true as far as LCD displays go, some users say they do not experience the same kind of issue with their iPad Air. Others then said they DO experience the same issue with their iPad Air. Others have said that they noticed the issue at first but eventually it disappeared for them, much like some notice the notch on the iPhone at first but then you stop noticing it after a while.

I've personally been using the iPad mini for a few days and haven't noticed the "jelly scroll," so it's safe to say it's an issue only caught by those with a more keen eye.

This all goes to say that, if the "jelly scroll" issue was giving you pause on buying the new iPad mini, you can rest easy.