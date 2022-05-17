Apple says major new accessibility tools are coming this year

Update, May 17 (5:50 pm ET): Greg Joswiak shared a video showing how Apple's new accessibility feature "Door Detection" will work.

On Tuesday, Apple previewed new software features for users with disabilities. The new tools, expected to launch later this year, use hardware, software, and machine learning advancements. They touch many of Apple's leading software and hardware properties.

Among the new features are Door Detection, which will allow those who are blind or have low vision to use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination, Voice Control, and Switch Control for users with physical and motor disabilities so they can fully control Apple Watch from their mobile devices with Apple Watch Mirroring, and LIve Captions for the Deaf and hearing community for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple also is expanding support for screen reader VoiceOver with over 20 new languages and locales.

As Sarah Herrlinger, Apple's senior director of Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, explains: "Apple embeds accessibility into every aspect of our work, and we are committed to designing the best products and services for everyone. We're excited to introduce these new features, which combine innovation and creativity from teams across Apple to give users more options to use our products in ways that best suit their needs and lives."

Described by Apple as a "cutting-edge navigation feature," Door Detection combines the power of LiDAR, camera, and on-device machine learning. It will be available in a new Detection Mode within Magnifier, the company's built-in app that supports blind and low vision users.

Meanwhile, new advances with Apple Watch through Apple Watch Mirroring will allow users to control Apple Watch remotely from their paired iPhone. With Apple Watch Mirroring, users can take advantage of iPhone's assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control and use inputs like voice commands, sound actions, head tracking, etc. The mirroring technology uses hardware and software integration, including advances built into AirPlay.