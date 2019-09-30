Every quarter, Apple gets on the phone with investors and the media to talk about the financial results of the last quarter, as well as give a general roadmap as far as what kind of financial performance to expect from the company in the next 3 months. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has updated its Investor Relations website to announce the date and time of its next conference call where Tim Cook and team will discuss the results for the company's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

The quarter of business that is being discussed on the call runs from July 2, 2019 to September 30, 2019, so it includes the launches of a mountain of hardware, software, and services from Apple. While not on the market for the bulk of the quarter, the company's overall performance includes the first week success of the products and services announced at Apple's September event:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple Watch Series 5

7th generation iPad

Apple Arcade

One thing to keep in mind is that while Apple will discuss performance, it does so selectively. For instance, Apple has long stopped reporting unit sales of its products, opting instead to talk about overall sales numbers. The will do the same for any predictions it makes for its upcoming first quarter, but those predictions are to be taken with a grain of salt, something Apple lays out on its Investor website: