Apple has announced that it will reveal its Q4 2021 earnings in a conference call that is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2021. The call, which customarily features Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, is currently scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET.

Apple has dropped the details of the call on the Apple Investor Relations website:

Join us here on October 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to listen to the conference call live.

As always, Apple notes that the call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change.

Please note that comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Apple's SEC filings.

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Those interested in tuning in to listen to the conference call can do so by heading over to the Apple Earnings Call website. Apple will stream the call to the site live when it kicks off on Thursday, October 28.

The company is also rumored to be hosting another event in October to announce its rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.