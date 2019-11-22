In what is a partial win for Apple, a US appeals court has voided a previous ruling that meant it would have to hand over $503 million to licensing firm VirnetX. The proceedings have been going on for a decade now, and they show little sign of coming to a close.

A previous ruling by a Texas jury said that Apple infringed upon two VirnetX patents relating to communication methods like FaceTime. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuilt has left that ruling in place, but has reversed two more. That means that the case will now be returned to Texas for a judement. It's now up to the Texas judge to decide what happens next according to Reuters. The judge will now have to work out exactly how much Apple needs to pay.