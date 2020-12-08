Apple announced its new AirPods Max over-ear headphones earlier today following months of speculation and they're already dividing social media. One feature that Apple hasn't actually announced but seems to be in place is the ability to change ear cushions at will. And it's set to sell new cushions for $69 per pair.

A placeholder for the new ear cushions is already up on Apple's website, although you can't actually place an order just yet. First spotted by MacRumors, the cushions are available in all the same colors as the AirPods Max themselves. Actually replacing them should be a simple affair as well – they're held on by magnets.

The page doesn't yet say when we can expect to be able to order a new pair of ear cushions, but their existence does open up a new level of customization that Apple hasn't mentioned so far. Adding a different color of ear cushions to your existing AirPods Max could be a great way to make sure you stand out from the crowd.

Not that wearing a pair of $549 AirPods Max won't already make you stand out plenty!