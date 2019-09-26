Apple looks set to invest more than $180 million into struggling display partner Japan Display, according to reports.

It hasn't been a good few years for Japan Display. Despite having Apple as a customer it found that the industry's move towards OLED was causing it problems, especially because it was slow to make the move itself. In fact, as 9to5Mac points out things were so bad that Japan Display couldn't afford to kit itself out with OLED production lines and it took a $636 million government bailout to keep things afloat.

Since then another bailout was announced to the tune of $723 million but after previous setbacks a new report has the rescue plan's main backer pulling out. The result is a $557 million black hole.