Apple has reportedly offered to settle a class-action lawsuit over refurbished products at a cost of $95M.

As reported by Law360:

A class of smartphone and tablet buyers is asking a California federal court to give the go-ahead to a $95 million settlement to resolve claims that Apple Inc. failed to honor its warranties by replacing broken iPhone and iPad devices with "remanufactured" units that were not as good as new ones. In a motion for preliminary approval, Vicky Maldonado and Justin Carter said the deal represents between 13% and 25% of the total damages their experts calculated their class claims were worth, but that it's an "outstanding" result as they risked no recovery at all by continuing the case to trial.

The class-action suit covers Apple customers who "purchased AppleCare Protection Plan or AppleCare+ for an iPhone or iPad, either directly or through the iPhone Upgrade Program, on or after July 20, 2012, and received a remanufactured replacement iPhone or iPad."

As the settlement site notes, Apple's terms and conditions state that AppleCare and AppleCare+ customers can receive repairs or a replacement device that is "either "new or equivalent to new in performance and reliability."

Specifically, remanufactured devices are alleged to not be "equivalent to new in performance and reliability."

Apple has offered $95M to settle the suit, and the class affected is reportedly asking the court to accept the offer.

