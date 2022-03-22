What you need to know
- Apple has settled a patent dispute with WiLAN.
- A new license agreement has reportedly been signed pertaining to wireless technology.
- Apple recently convinced an appeals court to overturn an $85 million ruling against the company.
Apple has reportedly signed a new licensing agreement with WiLAN, settling a longstanding lawsuit between the two companies.
As reported by Reuters:
Canadian patent-licensing company WiLAN Inc said Tuesday that it has signed a new license agreement with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) related to wireless technology, resolving a patent fight between the companies just weeks after Apple won an appeal of an $85 million court win for WiLAN.
The settlement brings to a close all of the lawsuits between Apple and WiLAN and its subsidiary Polaris in the US, Canada, and Germany.
Apple sued WiLAN back in 2014 to try and get court backing stating that its iPhone 5 and 6 did not infringe on its patents. In February, Apple convinced an appeals court to overturn an $85 million ruling against the company. A previous ruling of $145 million had been issued against Apple, but the case had to be retried.
The technology pertains to patent technology that lets users make phone calls and download data at the same time.
Leaker shares purported iPhone 14 Pro design showing no notch
Reputable leaker Max Weinbach has shared schematics he says depict the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Apple has created a disturbing LinkedIn page for TV+ show 'Severance'
Apple has created a real-life LinkedIn page for Lumon Industries, the fictional corporation at the heart of TV+ thriller 'Severance'.
Ukrainian developer MacPaw unveils new macOS 'SpyBuster' tool
Ukrainian developer MacPaw has today unveiled a new macOS anti-spyware tool called 'SpyBuster'.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.