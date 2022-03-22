Apple has reportedly signed a new licensing agreement with WiLAN, settling a longstanding lawsuit between the two companies.

As reported by Reuters:

Canadian patent-licensing company WiLAN Inc said Tuesday that it has signed a new license agreement with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) related to wireless technology, resolving a patent fight between the companies just weeks after Apple won an appeal of an $85 million court win for WiLAN.

The settlement brings to a close all of the lawsuits between Apple and WiLAN and its subsidiary Polaris in the US, Canada, and Germany.

Apple sued WiLAN back in 2014 to try and get court backing stating that its iPhone 5 and 6 did not infringe on its patents. In February, Apple convinced an appeals court to overturn an $85 million ruling against the company. A previous ruling of $145 million had been issued against Apple, but the case had to be retried.

The technology pertains to patent technology that lets users make phone calls and download data at the same time.