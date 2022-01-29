Apple's share price soared some 7% to $170 in a single day on Friday, following the news that Apple earned $124 billion in revenue in Q1.

Apple's share opened strongly at $165, having climbed almost 5% in pre-market trading ahead of the bell. As iMore reported Friday:

Apple's share price has risen by almost 5% in pre-market trading following the company's Q1 earnings call Thursday. Apple announced a new all-time quarterly revenue record of nearly $124 billion on January 27.

Shares stabilized and fell slightly in the opening hour of trading but by 10 am the price had recovered those gains, continuing to rise steadily and closing at $170.33. That marks a single-day gain of 11.11 points or 6.98%. It also means that Apple added an absolute fortune to its market cap, which climbed from 2.612T to 2.795T in a single day.