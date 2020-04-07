Apple Face ShieldSource: Apple

  • Apple has shared a support document about its face shields.
  • The document shows off the design as well as how to assemble and adjust the equipment.
  • The company is committing to ship one million of the face shields per week.

Over the weekend, Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce that Apple would not only continue its mission to supply the medical community with millions of protective masks but would also be working to manufacture and provide protective face shields as well.

The company is committing to ship at least one million face shields per week, and a new support document on Apple's website details the design of the shield as well as how to assemble and adjust it.

The face shield is separated into three parts: a forehead band, a latex-free silicone strap, and the face shield itself. Cook says that the design allows them to pack flat with a hundred to a box and workers are able to assemble and adjust them in less than two minutes.

Apple is recommending that those using its face shield to avoid exposure to high heat and, of course, handle the equipment gently so that it does not get damaged from drops or scratches.

The company says that the face shield has been made to be cleaned and reusable. According to Apple, the following chemicals have been approved for use in cleaning the shield:

  • 70% Ethanol
  • 70% Isopropyl Alcohol
  • 6% Bleach (may leave a residue on the face shield)
  • 3% Hydrogen Peroxide

For those who learn better by video than written instructions, the company has also put together an instructional video on how to assemble and adjust the face shield and published that on its Support website. It has also created a printable PDF of the instructions as well.

For anyone who needs assistance on the new face shields, Apple is asking people to email faceshield@apple.com for help.

