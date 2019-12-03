Today, Apple's stock has suffered its biggest one-day loss since the month of August, according to Bloomberg. The company's shares dropped as much as 3% during trading, all fueled by the rising tensions in the trade war between the United States and China.

The reason for today's drop in stock price can at least partially be attributed to President Trump's comments that he does not "have a deadline" to sign any trade agreement with China and that he is willing to wait another year if necessary to secure a deal: