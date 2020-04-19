What you need to know
- Apple has released a new document for its face shields.
- The document instructs experts on how to make the face shield.
- Apple just delivered 160,000 face shields to medical workers in Los Angeles.
Apple has published a new document to the Apple Support website that gives exact detail on how to build one of its custom face shields.
The company warns that the instructions are not meant to be taken and face shields built by anyone at home but by someone with "professional level expertise in manufacturing and design" and that they should have a factory environment for building the shields.
"These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment."
Apple breaks down the materials it recommends for the face shields, but also offers some alternatives in case those interested in building the shields do not have access to certain materials. It also details the fabrication process so that it can be easily replicated.
The company also provides the 2D cut files, manufacturing drawings, and instructions to those who want to build the design. It offers an email contact to anyone that has additional questions with the recommended materials or manufacturing process.
Apple has committed to manufacture and deliver at least one million of its face shields every week for the foreseeable future. Just last week, 160,000 of the shields arrived in Los Angeles so that medical workers can continue to protect themselves while fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
