What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new video giving us all a 'guided tour' of the new iPhones.
- The almost eight-minute video covers screens, batteries, and more.
Apple has just published the world's first iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro review — of sorts. Shared to YouTube, a new almost eight-minute video sees Apple take us on a guided tour of the new iPhones, and it's a blast.
Throughout the video, we're shown details relating to the new camera capabilities, including video. We're also told about new batteries and displays, too.
The video is a great explainer for anyone who hasn't seen the announcement video, too. Check it out!
Find the right iPhone for you. Let's walk through the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as we explore the incredible new features, sizes, and colors available.
Learning about the new models and the differences between them will help you decide which is the right one for you.
Each chapter of the video is clearly marked and viewers can skip back and forth to find the sections they need to check out or rewatch, too.
Apple's new iPhones are available for pre-order now and go on sale next Friday, September 24. These are the best iPhones yet, and this video does a great job of showing why that's the case.
Do you have your pre-order in yet?
