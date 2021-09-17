Apple has just published the world's first iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro review — of sorts. Shared to YouTube, a new almost eight-minute video sees Apple take us on a guided tour of the new iPhones, and it's a blast.

Throughout the video, we're shown details relating to the new camera capabilities, including video. We're also told about new batteries and displays, too.

The video is a great explainer for anyone who hasn't seen the announcement video, too. Check it out!