Today, Apple hosted its "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

In addition to announcing the Apple Watch Series 7 and all of its new features, Apple also announced a number of new features for Apple Fitness+, the company's fitness subscription service. To celebrate the new features and the service itself, Apple has debuted a new video titled "Welcome to the Club" to its official YouTube channel.

The video shows off the fitness subscription service and how you can get a workout in anytime and anywhere. Check it out below: