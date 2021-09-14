What you need to know
- Apple has debuted a new video that highlights Apple Fitness+.
- Today, the company announced a slew of new updates for the fitness subscription service.
Today, Apple hosted its "California Streaming" event. At the virtual event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
In addition to announcing the Apple Watch Series 7 and all of its new features, Apple also announced a number of new features for Apple Fitness+, the company's fitness subscription service. To celebrate the new features and the service itself, Apple has debuted a new video titled "Welcome to the Club" to its official YouTube channel.
The video shows off the fitness subscription service and how you can get a workout in anytime and anywhere. Check it out below:
Welcome to the first fitness service powered by Apple Watch. One that keeps you motivated with onscreen fitness metrics. Where the world's top trainers guide you through meditations and 11 workout types — from HIIT to Pilates. With new workouts added every week. Anytime. Anywhere. Any body.
Apple announced a slew of new sessions for Apple Fitness+ today, included Guided Meditation, Pilates, and workouts to get ready for snow season. The company also announced Group Workouts where you can use the upcoming SharePlay feature to workout with up to 32 friends. The service is also adding new Time to Walk sessions featuring Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Imagine Dragons, and Nicki Minaj. Apple Fitness+ is also expanding to 15 more countries.
Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually. It is also including in the Premier tier of Apple One, Apple's subscription bundle service. Apple One Premier is $29.99 per month.
Find your fitness
Apple Fitness+
New workouts every week and a positive attitude for your fitness journey.
Fitness+ helps you find the workouts that are right for you, with a vast collection of sessions in practices like core training, yoga, and rowing. Each class is taught by a top-flight instructor, and new classes are added every Monday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The launch of watchOS 8 is close — get the Release Candidate now
The eighth beta of watchOS 8 is now available for developers. Here's how to download it.
Apple confirms iOS 15, iPadOS 15 will release Monday, September 20
Apple's iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates will be made available on Monday, September 20.
Apple announces a refreshed iPad mini with huge new upgrades
Apple has just announced an all-new iPad mini with a massive redesign that you'll need to see to believe.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.