What you need to know
- Apple has debuted its Shot on iPhone film for Chinese New Year.
- The short film, titled Nian, was shot on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple has shared its new Shot on iPhone film to celebrate Chinese New Year. The short film, titled Nian, is described as a "contemporary coming-of-age story" and popped up on the company's YouTube channel late on Thursday evening.
The film was shot using the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple's latest flagship iPhone that was released back in November. The film was directed by Lulu Wang, best known for The Farewell and Touch.
A Chinese New Year legend reimagined as a contemporary coming-of-age story, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max. Directed by Lulu Wang and created by the team behind the Golden Globe nominated film, The Farewell.
The film also features an original score by Alex Weston, who also composed the score for The Farewell.
You can check out the new Shot on iPhone short film Nian below:
In addition to premiering the new film, Apple also shared a behind the scenes look at the story and how the cast and crew brought it to life using the iPhone. Director Lulu Wang shows how she turned the iPhone 12 Pro Max into a true cinema camera.
How do you make a movie without using a movie camera? See how Director Lulu Wang pulled it off with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and go behind the scenes of Apple's latest Chinese New Year film, Nian. All it takes is a little creativity to make cinema magic, just like the movies.
Composer Roman Senyk, known for his work on The Match Stick Flame, provided music for the video. Check out the behind the scenes look at Nian below:
