Apple has shared its new Shot on iPhone film to celebrate Chinese New Year. The short film, titled Nian, is described as a "contemporary coming-of-age story" and popped up on the company's YouTube channel late on Thursday evening.

The film was shot using the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple's latest flagship iPhone that was released back in November. The film was directed by Lulu Wang, best known for The Farewell and Touch.

A Chinese New Year legend reimagined as a contemporary coming-of-age story, Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max. Directed by Lulu Wang and created by the team behind the Golden Globe nominated film, The Farewell.

The film also features an original score by Alex Weston, who also composed the score for The Farewell.

You can check out the new Shot on iPhone short film Nian below: