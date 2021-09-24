Apple has today shared photos as customers get their hands on the new iPhone 13, iPad mini, and iPad, as the devices arrive in stores Friday, September 24.

Apple shared images of customers picking up their devices in China, including at its Apple Sanlitun store in Beijing. Customers can be seen queuing outside the store, and inside many of them got their hands on their brand new iPhones, as well as demo units of the new iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad. From Apple: