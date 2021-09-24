What you need to know
- The iPhone 13, iPad mini, and new iPad are now available in Apple stores.
- The company has shared photos as the first customers get their hands on them.
Apple has today shared photos as customers get their hands on the new iPhone 13, iPad mini, and iPad, as the devices arrive in stores Friday, September 24.
Apple shared images of customers picking up their devices in China, including at its Apple Sanlitun store in Beijing. Customers can be seen queuing outside the store, and inside many of them got their hands on their brand new iPhones, as well as demo units of the new iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad. From Apple:
On Friday, September 24, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup, powerful new iPad mini, and ninth-generation iPad went on sale around the world. Apple Store locations, as well as Apple's online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups.
The new iPhone 13 features a new Super Retina XDR Display, A15 chip, and speedier 5G, as well as a new dual-camera system. The iPhone 13 Pro also gets a 120Hz ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate, and there are also battery life improvements across the board, making it by far the company's best iPhone to date.
The iPad mini got a massive design overhaul, and also now includes the A15 Bionic chip.
Overnight the first iPhone 13 preorders started arriving for customers in New Zealand and Australia. There are already iPhone 13 pre-order deals available from various carriers.
