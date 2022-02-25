What you need to know
- Apple's newest retail location in the United Arab Emirates is now open.
- Apple Al Maryah Island official opened to customers on Friday, February 25.
- The store is located in the financial district of Abu Dhabi.
Today, Apple opened its latest Apple Store in the United Arab Emirates.
In a press release, the company announced that Apple Al Maryah Island official opened to customers on Friday, February 25. The new store is "elevated above steps of cascading water" and has views of the shoreline while located within the city's financial district.
On the official store's page on the Apple Store website, Apple invites customers to "take a deep breath and dive in with us and go on a journey to discover the creativity that lies within." The website also features a custom wallpaper that you can download for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone.
If a grain of sand can transform into a luminous pearl, at Apple Al Maryah Island an idea can definitely turn into a brilliant gem. Whether you're trying something new, or expanding upon your ideas, in our new Apple Store, you'll find all the space and tools you need to help your creativity shine.
So why wait by the shore? Take a deep breath and dive in with us and go on a journey to discover the creativity that lies within.
As a special treat for customers, the company hosted three Abu Dhabi-focused Today at Apple sessions.
To celebrate the grand opening, the store will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi. Participants can register for all sessions at apple.co/creativity-within.
You can check out all of the photos from the new store opening below:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
