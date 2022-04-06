What you need to know
- Apple has shared a preview of Apple Myeongdong ahead of its grand opening.
- The store will open to customers on Saturday, April 9.
Ahead of the store's grand opening on Satuday, Apple has shared a preview of Apple Myeongdong.
The store, which is located in Seoul's shopping district, will be the company's largest store in South Korea. Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, said that the company is "thrilled to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers."
"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with our Korean customers with the opening of this special store in Myeongdong. Our incredible retail team is ready to welcome the local community, and we invite everyone to find endless inspiration as they explore Apple's innovative products and services."
In addition to launching the first K-pop Today at Apple Remix session featuring SEVENTEEN, the company is collaborating with a number of other artists with the following sessions:
- Art Lab: "Draw Springtime Floral Greetings" with artist Nanan Kang
- Photo Lab: "Capture the Colors of Seoul" with travel photographer Lee Jongbeom
- Exclusive: In Conversation with Minha Kim, star of the new Apple Original drama "Pachinko"
- Art Lab: "Create Your Own Abstract World in AR" with artist VAKKI
The store finds itself at the base of a new tower in the center of Seoul. Surrounding the store is a couple of pocket gardens featuring sculptures by Jaehyo Lee and VAKKI.
Once inside, customers can browse Apple's latest products and services on the tables and avenues — including Apple TV+, following its recent launch in Korea. A newly dedicated Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Asia, makes it even more convenient to pick up products ordered online. Visitors can travel between floors using the staircase, which is made transparent through glass risers, or through the stainless steel elevator.
The second floor provides ample space to explore and receive support from the 220-person store team, which collectively speaks 11 languages and represents over eight nationalities. Integrating locally sourced hanji paper shades, the Boardroom offers an intimate setting where the store's Business Team can offer advice and training to entrepreneurs, developers, and other business customers. The Forum, featuring a large video wall in the center, creates an elevated gallery with city views, and serves as the home to Today at Apple sessions.
Check out all of the photos previewing the store before its opening on Saturday:
Apple Myeongdong is set to open to customers on Saturday, April 9.
