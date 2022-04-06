The store finds itself at the base of a new tower in the center of Seoul. Surrounding the store is a couple of pocket gardens featuring sculptures by Jaehyo Lee and VAKKI.

Once inside, customers can browse Apple's latest products and services on the tables and avenues — including Apple TV+, following its recent launch in Korea. A newly dedicated Apple Pickup area, the first of its kind in Asia, makes it even more convenient to pick up products ordered online. Visitors can travel between floors using the staircase, which is made transparent through glass risers, or through the stainless steel elevator.

The second floor provides ample space to explore and receive support from the 220-person store team, which collectively speaks 11 languages and represents over eight nationalities. Integrating locally sourced hanji paper shades, the Boardroom offers an intimate setting where the store's Business Team can offer advice and training to entrepreneurs, developers, and other business customers. The Forum, featuring a large video wall in the center, creates an elevated gallery with city views, and serves as the home to Today at Apple sessions.