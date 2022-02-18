What you need to know
- Apple has commissioned a new 'Shot on iPhone' film.
- Life is But a Dream was filmed on iPhone 13 Pro.
- It tells the story of an undertaker who awakens a ghost when they dig up an abandoned grave.
Apple has commissioned and released a new short 'Shot on iPhone' film to help demonstrate the filmmaking power of the iPhone 13.
The new 20-minute film was released by Apple on Friday:
An undertaker who needs woods to build a coffin for the savior of his village digs up an abandoned grave. But while doing so, he accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the ghost tries to take back his coffin.
Commissioned by Apple. 'Life is But a Dream', a martial arts fantasy by internationally renowned film director Park Chan-wook ('Oldboy', 'The Handmaiden', etc.). Check out this dream-like Shot on iPhone 13 Pro film that is chock-full of Park's visual flair.
Shot on iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple has released not only the film but a short 'making of' video detailing how director Park Chan-wook brought his vision to life with iPhone 13 in the new movie.
Park said it was "amazing" that they could shoot a film like this with an iPhone and praised the phone's Cinematic mode that lets you quickly shift focus to and from different levels of the shot. The team also praised the camera's low light performance and its tiny form factor compared to a traditional camera. Park said the iPhone's camera was "comparable to any professional camera."
