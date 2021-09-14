What you need to know
- Apple announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max today, complete with big camera improvements.
- Apple has shared three new videos showing how great the new iPhones' cameras are.
Apple announced its new iPhone 13 lineup earlier today with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max being the most impressive of the bunch. Those new iPhones now have four new videos to show off their wares and you're going to want to watch them right now.
But maybe don't if you weren't planning on upgrading this year!
Apple's new iPhones come with improved camera capabilities and that's where Apple's new videos focus, with an "Introducing iPhone 13 Pro" video kicking things off.
The biggest upgrade to the Pro camera system with advanced low-light performance, macro photography, Cinematic mode, and more. Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. A15 Bionic, the world's fastest smartphone chip. Exceptional durability of Ceramic Shield. A huge leap in battery life. This is iPhone 13 Pro.
Next, Apple shows us that iPhone 13 Pro is like having "Hollywood in your pocket" thanks to those cameras and their stellar video capabilities.
iPhone 13 Pro. The biggest camera upgrade to iPhone ever.
Featuring all new Cinematic mode that lets you shift focus from the foreground to the background, 3x optical zoom, advanced low-light performance, macro video, advanced stabilization, and it shoots in ProRes. It's Hollywood in your pocket.
Next, another video showing just how capable the new iPhones' cameras are when put into the hands of someone who knows what they're doing!
Behind the scenes with Phone 13 Pro, 2x Oscar®-winning Director Kathryn Bigelow and Oscar®-nominated Cinematographer Greig Fraser.
Watch as they create stunning film in some of cinema's most iconic genres with the biggest camera upgrade to iPhone ever featuring Cinematic mode, incredible low-light performance, advanced stabilization, 3x optical zoom, macro video and ProRes.
Finally, Apple shows that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the best iPhone for video, period.
Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically. Add more drama.
All of Apple's new iPhones will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 14. Devices will go on sale on September 24.
