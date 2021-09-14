Apple announced its new iPhone 13 lineup earlier today with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max being the most impressive of the bunch. Those new iPhones now have four new videos to show off their wares and you're going to want to watch them right now.

But maybe don't if you weren't planning on upgrading this year!

Apple's new iPhones come with improved camera capabilities and that's where Apple's new videos focus, with an "Introducing iPhone 13 Pro" video kicking things off.