Apple Watch Series 7 Hero Underwater AppleSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has shared two new videos to promote the newly-announced Apple Watch Series 7.
  • The new videos highlight Apple Watch Series 7's tough new screen and health features.

Apple today announced Apple Watch Series 7 and there is a lot of buzz about it. Apple wants to make sure we're all as excited as possible and just released two new YouTube videos to drive home the point. The new videos focus on the watch's updated screen as well as its health features.

The first of the two videos shows how tough the new watch's display is, ensuring that it won't be scratched even if you take a tumble on your bike.

This is the new Apple Watch Series 7, with our largest, most advanced display yet. It's also more crack and dust resistant — making it the most durable Apple Watch ever built. It has up to 33% faster charging. Five all-new colors. A new full keyboard with QuickPath. New watch faces. And breakthrough health innovations.

Next up is the Apple Watch Series 7 introduction video that Apple used during its event and, it focuses on the health benefits of the wearable.

How fast was that serve? What's my blood oxygen level? Can I get some help meditating? The new Apple Watch Series 7 has answers — on our largest, most advanced display yet. The future of health is on your wrist.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is the best Apple Watch yet. You can't buy it, though — Apple says it will be available later this fall.