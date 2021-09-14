Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

To celebrate the announcement of the iPhone 13, Apple has shared two new videos about the new iPhone. The first one, titled "Introducing iPhone 13," shows off the features of the new iPhone including its new A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and improved Night mode.