What you need to know
- Apple has shared two new videos highlighting the features of the iPhone 13.
- The first video introduces all of the features of Apple's latest iPhone.
- The second, titled "Whodunnit," highlgihts the iPhone's new Cinematic Mode.
Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.
To celebrate the announcement of the iPhone 13, Apple has shared two new videos about the new iPhone. The first one, titled "Introducing iPhone 13," shows off the features of the new iPhone including its new A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and improved Night mode.
EVERYDAY HERO, a real, fake movie about a hero and his trusty iPhone 13. Watch as they endure every challenge that comes their way. Featuring Water Resistance. Ceramic Shield, that's tougher than any smartphone glass. New Cinematic mode, which adds shallow depth of field to your videos and shifts focus automatically. Superfast 5G. The A15 Bionic chip. Even longer battery life. And improved Night mode.
Not coming to cinemas anytime soon.
The second video, titled "Whodunnit," highlights Cinematic Mode, Apple's new camera feature that allows you to add shallow depth of field and shift focus automatically when shooting video.
Cinematic mode on iPhone 13 adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically. Add more drama.
The iPhone 13 will be available to preorder on Friday, September 17 and will be available online and in stores on Friday, September 24.
