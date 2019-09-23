What you need to know
Apple TV+ is set to debut on November 1st, but Apple isn't waiting until then to showcase their series in their retail locations. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is hosting two exclusive Today at Apple sessions at the company's recently reopened Fifth Avenue store in New York City as part of its "Fifth Avenue Creates" series. Each event will focus on one of Apple's upcoming original films, the Elephant Queen and Snoopy in Space.
Conservation and the Impact of Climate Change
The first event, Conservation and the Impact of Climate Change, is a conversation about the relationship between people and planet and will be hosted by Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. She will be joined by Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble, the filmakers behind The Elephant Queen, Apple's original film about a matriach elephant who leads her herd across the African landscape. M. Sanjayan PhD, the CEO of Conservation International, will join as well.
Join us for a conversation about The Elephant Queen, an Apple Original film about an epic journey of family, courage, and coming home. Apple's Lisa Jackson will moderate a conversation about the complex relationship between humans and nature with filmmakers Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble and Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan.
If you're in the area, you can attend Conservation and the Impact of Climate Change on Wednesday, September 25th from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.
Space Adventures with the Peanuts Gang
The second event, Space Adventures with the Peanuts Gang, is a fun design lab where attendees can create their own peanuts inspired character with iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and the Procreate app.
Join a fun adventure through space starring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. Create your own astronaut in the iconic Peanuts style. Using the Procreate app on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, bring your character to life with a colorful spacesuit, unique hair style, and fun accessories. Devices will be provided. Watch Snoopy in Space, an Apple Original, coming to the Apple TV app on November 1.
If you can make it to the Fifth Avenue store, sign up for Space Adventures with the Peanuts Gang's session which will occur on September 28th from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Apple TV+ will debut on November 1st for $4.99 a month for the whole family and be available to steam through the Apple TV+ app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, the web, and select Smart TVs.
