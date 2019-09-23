Apple TV+ is set to debut on November 1st, but Apple isn't waiting until then to showcase their series in their retail locations. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is hosting two exclusive Today at Apple sessions at the company's recently reopened Fifth Avenue store in New York City as part of its "Fifth Avenue Creates" series. Each event will focus on one of Apple's upcoming original films, the Elephant Queen and Snoopy in Space.

Conservation and the Impact of Climate Change

The first event, Conservation and the Impact of Climate Change, is a conversation about the relationship between people and planet and will be hosted by Lisa Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. She will be joined by Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble, the filmakers behind The Elephant Queen, Apple's original film about a matriach elephant who leads her herd across the African landscape. M. Sanjayan PhD, the CEO of Conservation International, will join as well.