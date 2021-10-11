Apple shows off macro videography in a stunning new Instagram video

What you need to know
- Apple has shared a stunning video of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly.
- The amazing video was captured using an iPhone and the new macro mode.
Apple has shared a stunning video to Instagram that shows a caterpillar turning into a butterfly — and it was all #ShotoniPhone.
Posted to the Apple Instagram page but captured by @the.butterfly.guy, the video is something that wouldn't have been possible on older iPhones And while it isn't expressly said which iPhone was used, it has to have been an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max — they're the only two devices that support the new macro mode.
Shooting macro photography allows you to get incredibly close to your subject, revealing details you would never notice with the naked eye. Insects are not always cooperative when attempting to film or photograph them. It has taken a lot of practice to learn how to get the perfect shot.
Check it out and prepare to be amazed.
While most of the macro mode attention has revolved around photos, it's fair to say that videographers can get plenty of mileage out of that new mode as well.
Photographers have already suggested that the new macro mode makes Apple's 2021 flagship the best iPhone ever produced for people who take photos and videos with their phones. This latest example will surely convince anyone who was on the fence about the capabilites that new macro mode offers up.
