What you need to know
- Apple is retiring the Music Memos app.
- It is encouraging users to transfer their recordings to the Voice Memos app.
Apple has announced that it will be shutting down the Music Memos app and is encouraging those who have used the app to transfer their recordings to the Voice Memos app.
In a new Apple Support document, Apple points to the Voice Memos app as the new place to capture music ideas with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. The company also notes that those recordings will be able to be imported into Garageband, the company's free music creation software.
Use Voice Memos to quickly capture your ideas on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch. And with GarageBand, you can take your recordings even further with powerful music creation tools.
Because of this, Apple has announced that the Music Memos app will not be updated after version 1.0.7 and that it will no longer be available to download after March 1, 2021.
The Music Memos app won't be updated after Music Memos version 1.0.7, and you won't be able to download it after March 1, 2021. If you have an iPhone with iOS 14 or an iPad with iPadOS 14, you can continue to use Music Memos. And if you've previously downloaded the app, you can still access it from your App Store purchase history. But you should export your Music Memos recordings to your Voice Memos library to make sure you keep all of your recordings.
Apple has also provided instructions on how to export Music Memos to Voice Memos, how to record with Voice Memos, and how to import your Voice Memos into Garageband. You can find all of these instructions on the Apple Support website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Caviar's $6,500 iPhone 12 Pro has Steve Jobs' turtleneck inside
Caviar's iPhones have always been a bit on the strange side but the new iPhone 12 Pro takes the biscuit.
EU could shut down Apple TV+ unless it meets European content requirements
EU laws first reported last year that will require streaming platforms to host at least 30% European content are now being realized.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
iPad accessories make great gifts and don't have to cost a fortune
The iPad fan on your gift list will appreciate any of these inexpensive accessories this holiday season. Ho-ho-ho!