Apple has announced that it will be shutting down the Music Memos app and is encouraging those who have used the app to transfer their recordings to the Voice Memos app.

In a new Apple Support document, Apple points to the Voice Memos app as the new place to capture music ideas with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. The company also notes that those recordings will be able to be imported into Garageband, the company's free music creation software.