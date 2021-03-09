Apple has signed a deal to lease a brand new office space in Cork, at the city's north quay.

As reported by The Irish Examiner:

A NEW office development on Cork city's north quay has landed 'the Big Apple' – the Horgan's Quay/HQ development next to Kent rail station has done a deal on over 36,000 sq ft of offices for tech giant Apple, which already employs c 6,000 in the city at two other locations. In nailing the prestigious deal with Apple, Horgan's Quay developer Clarendon Properties and BAM have pipped competing developers' O'Callaghan Properties' offices scheme Navigation Square, on the opposite side of the Lee on Albert Quay.

According to the report, Apple's deal will initially include enough space for 350-400 employees on the top floor of Horgan's Quay, specifically its No.1 building, described as a "high-spec, energy-efficient" building.