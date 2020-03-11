Apple has joined a group of over forty businesses across the United States to oppose legislation that will negatively affect LGBT employees.

Reported by AL.com, the company joined some of the nation's largest businesses including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Mike to oppose twelve pieces of legislation that are currently being considered across the country.

The companies joined together in signing an open letter that was published by the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ advocacy organization. The letter states that the bills, if passed, would harm LGBT employees and the companies that want to employ them.

"These bills would harm our team members and their families, stripping them of opportunities and making them feel unwelcome and at risk in their own communities ... As such, it can be exceedingly difficult for us to recruit the most qualified candidates for jobs in states that pursue such laws, and these measures can place substantial burdens on the families of our employees who already reside in these states."

The letter goes further to also say that, not only do these laws cause harm to employees and their families, but they also have a negative effect on the businesses themselves.