What you need to know
- Apple announced that the first Apple silicon Macs will ship next week.
- Microsoft has confirmed that a version of Visual Studio Code for Apple silicon is coming.
- A version should be available to Insiders this month.
Apple announced its first three M1-powered Macs yesterday and now Microsoft has confirmed that it's working on a new version of its Visual Studio Code app that is specifically designed for Apple silicon.
While not yet ready for people to use as a production solution, the Apple silicon build of Visual Studio Code will be available to those on Microsoft's Insider program at some point this month, according to an announcement via Twitter.
Anyone who can't wait that long can instead download an "experimental" build, although I'm not sure how wise that might be. If you're really keen you can grab the latest build now. For everyone else, I'd suggest hanging fire until Microsoft says the updated version is ready for primetime. Especially if you're using Visual Studio Code for work!
Yesterday saw M1-powered Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pros announced with seemingly impressive performance numbers. We'll need to get one into our hands before we can confirm how great – or not – they really are.
