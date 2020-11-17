A new report says Apple's M1 MacBook Air (Late 2020) may have an SSD 2x faster than the previous model.

From MacRumors:

As customers are receiving their new Apple Silicon Macs, we're starting to see more benchmarks and testing being posted in our Apple Silicon forum. One forum user (abbotsford1980) shared SSD Benchmarks for their new M1 MacBook Air with 256GB storage The benchmarks confirm that the new ‌MacBook Air‌ SSD is approximately twice as fast as the previous model with 2190 MB/s writes and 2675 MB/s reads.

As the report notes, Apple seemingly confirmed at the 'One More Thing' event that Apple's brand new MacBook Air would feature 2x faster SSD performance, making for a big boost when it comes to handling files. These early initial tests seem to indicate that Apple's performance claims were bang on the money.

The news follows new benchmark scores from early customers, which seem to reveal that Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch appears to outperform some configurations of Apple's Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro. Last week, it was reported that Apple's MacBook Air with M1 chip was performing better than the same 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel.

Whilst more testing will even out scores and paint a clearer picture, these earliest reports seem to reveal that Apple's M1 silicon chip, as promised, is absolutely blazing fast, and heralds a new era of Apple silicon-based Macs that could change Mac computing as we know it for good.

The new M1-based MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac Mini are now available in-store and online.