Ahead of a rumored mountain of product upgrades across its lineup, Apple has cut the trade-in price of nearly all of its iPhones and some Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models.

With the iPhone 14 expected in just a couple of months, it's no surprise that Apple is now giving out less money for some of its older devices, but it will of course sting for customers who were contemplating moving on from their older devices.

MacRumors notes that the best iPhone you can currently trade-in, the iPhone 12, will now pay out as much as $50 less for the 12 and 12 Pro, and $20 less for the regular 12 and 12 mini.

Also falling in price are the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, XS, XR, X, 8, and iPhone 6.

Other casualties include the iMac Pro and iMac, the Mac Pro, and Apple's Mac mini, which now only pays out up to $400.

Apple's iPad Pro saw a whopping $100 knocked off its price, with the iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini also falling.

Finally, Apple Watch models from the Series 3 to Series 5 and the SE version have also seen their prices drop.

As always, Apple stresses that these are guide prices, and are always the maximum payout you can expect to receive for a device. The actual price depends on a number of factors including device conditions, whether the buttons work, liquid damage, and more.

The move comes ahead of a rumored major set of refreshes across these Apple product lines. We are not only expecting a new iPhone 14 but also a new Apple Watch Series 8, a new SE Apple Watch, and a new 'rugged' model. There is also talk of new iPads in the Air and big M2 upgrades to the Mac including a new Mac Pro that Apple confirmed was on the way when it unleashed the Mac Studio earlier this year.

Trade-in prices aside, if you aren't looking to pick up Apple's latest and greatest in the fall, then this summer and these Prime Day Apple deals will be your best shout in scoring yourself a discount and offering Apple's weakened trade-in prices.