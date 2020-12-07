What you need to know
- Apple SoHo in New York City has unveiled its new Forum.
- The new Forum features an acoustic design and Video Wall.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple SoHo in New York City has replaced its Theater area with a new Forum, complete with a Video Wall and all-new design. The redesign honors elements of what came before it but modernizes the space to fall in line with Apple's latest design philosophy.
Climb the signature glass stairs at Apple SoHo and you'll find the bright new Forum. Work to totally reimagine the space began in September and wrapped up in time for the busy annual Apple Shopping Event. The redesign marks several firsts for Apple and offers an experience unlike any other Apple Store in Manhattan.
The first thing that you will notice is the unique wood design. Vertical wood slates go from the floor to the ceiling, giving off an inviting look while also providing better acoustics for the space.
The Forum's multilevel ceiling is also covered by stretched fabric and illuminated by cove lighting at the perimeter of each panel. Both designs give a nod to Apple SoHo's Theater legacy and create definition between the Forum and Genius Bar in the main store area.
Gray carpeting has been replaced with granite floor tile. Theater seats were removed in favor of uniquely curved, leather-topped benches and Forum cubes. Gone is the projection display, upgraded to a bright LED Video Wall framed in polished metal. Not an inch of the space was left untouched.
For those who are interested in visiting the space, it is currently being used as a social distance waiting room for Genius Bar appointments. It would be best to wait until it is safer to congregate again and enjoy the space when Apple restarts its Today at Apple program in its retail stores.
Review: Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 delivers plenty of ways to test your skills
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 combines two classic puzzle games with a goofy story and RPG elements. The silly and cheerful characters combined with deep strategic complexity make it a great game to challenge your brain or play with friends.
Dilims demystifies time zones by showing you time slots across them all
Proof positive that time zones don't need to be scary. In fact, they can look pretty sweet!
Here's to the crazy ones, the rebels, the ones who see things differently
This week we see the departure of the amazing Lory Gil. Thank you for everything you've done, Lory.
The best gift is sometimes also the most unique
When you're looking for a gift that won't be duplicated by someone else, consider something from this list. You'll be happy you did!