Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple SoHo in New York City has replaced its Theater area with a new Forum, complete with a Video Wall and all-new design. The redesign honors elements of what came before it but modernizes the space to fall in line with Apple's latest design philosophy.

Climb the signature glass stairs at Apple SoHo and you'll find the bright new Forum. Work to totally reimagine the space began in September and wrapped up in time for the busy annual Apple Shopping Event. The redesign marks several firsts for Apple and offers an experience unlike any other Apple Store in Manhattan.

The first thing that you will notice is the unique wood design. Vertical wood slates go from the floor to the ceiling, giving off an inviting look while also providing better acoustics for the space.