Apple spends $1.5 million on lobbying in Q3

Apple spent just over $1.5 million in lobbying in Q3 of 2020, down from the same period last year and significantly less than companies like Facebook and Amazon.

The filing, first noted by setteBIT is a routine declaration of money spent by Apple on political lobbying and is filed with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives and Secretary of the US Senate on a quarterly basis.

The filing reveals Apple spent $1.56 million between July 1 and September 30 this year, that's down from the same period last year, and a lot less than Facebook ($4.9M) and Amazon ($4.41):

Lobby altre hi-tech https://t.co/ndOpgnRva1 in Q3 solare ($ mln):

Facebook 4,9[↑]

Amazon 4,41[↑]

Google 1,93[↓]

Microsoft 1,88[↓]

Oracle 1,87[↑] — setteBIT (@setteBIT) October 21, 2020

The filing lists numerous specific issues that Apple has tried to lobby the government on, specifically:

General patent reform

General copyright issues

Issues related to the sale of counterfeit products

Issues related to proposed PTO rule making

Corporate tax reform implementation

International tax and issues related to foreign regulatory actions

Issues related to tax credits for domestic semiconductor production

Issues related to student privacy

Issues related to computer science education

Issues related to the response to the COVID-19 virus

Issues related to the distribution of video programming

Issues related to spectrum allocations

Issues related to technology platform liability

Climate change

International environmental policy

Standards and technical barriers to trade

Market access, including tariffs and non-tariff barriers

Issues related to export control regulations and foreign investment

Issues related to trade agreement negotiations

Issues related to supply chain security and labor practices

General consumer privacy issues

Battery transportation & safety issues

Issues related to consumer fraud

Issues related to government requests for data

Issues related to the EARN IT Act

Issues related to criminal justice reform

Issues related to mobile devices and health records

Issues related to the regulation of mobile medical applications

Issues related to privacy and health data

Issues related to consumer access to mobile medical devices and applications

Issue related to the response to the COVID-19 virus

Issues related to mobile payments

Issues related to Apple Card

Issues related to diversity in the workplace

Issues related to competition in the mobile technology industry

Issues related to workforce training

Issues related to actions by foreign competition authorities

Issues related to standard essential patents

Issues related to the development of autonomous vehicle technologies

Issues related to immigration, including high-skilled immigration

Issues related to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program

Issues related to NIST verification processes

Apple has often spoken out against issues such as climate change, and Tim Cook has publicly advocated for global tax reform.

You can read the full filing here.